President phones families of N.Waziristan martyred troops

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday paid tribute to the valiant contribution of the martyred soldiers of North Waziristan, who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland.

The President telephoned the family members of Lieutenant Nasir Khalid, Naik Imran, Sepoy Usman and Sepoy Sajid, who were martyred as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blew off in North Waziristan on September 3.

Dr Alvi prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for grant of fortitude to the families.