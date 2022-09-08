UrduPoint.com

President Phones Families Of Pak Army Soldiers Martyred In NW Operation

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

President phones families of Pak Army soldiers martyred in NW operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the families of soldiers of the Pakistan Army who martyred during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan on September 5.

The president paid tribute to the martyrs for their services and sacrificing their lives for the nation.

The president telephonically interacted with the family members of martyred Captain Abdul Wali and Naib Subedar Muhammad Nawaz.

He also phoned the grieved family members of Havaldar Ghulam Ali, Lance Naik Muhammad Ilyas and Lance Naik Zafarullah.

He thanked the bereaved families, on behalf of the whole nation, for sacrificing their dear ones.

President Alvi prayed for high ranks of the martyrs in paradise and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Army Martyrs Shaheed Ghulam Ali September Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive directio ..

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

1 hour ago
 Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

1 hour ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

2 hours ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

4 hours ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.