President phones families of soldiers martyred in anti-terror operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday telephoned the families of soldiers martyred during the anti-terror operation in North Waziristan and other terror-related incidents.

The president interacted with the grieved families of Hawaldar Muhammad Munawar, sepoys Muhammad Sheraz, Zakaullah and Farhan who martyred on December 30, last year in an anti-terror operation in North Waziristan.

He interacted with the families of sepoys Shoaib Hassan and Faridullah who martyred during a search operation in District Tank on January 5.

The president also condoled with the families of Lance Naik Manzoor Abbas and Sepoy Abdul Fateh martyred in Kech District of Balochistan and Sepoy Ilyas who was hit by a bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan.

President Alvi paid tributes to the sacrifices of the martyred soldiers, prayed for peace of the departed souls and strength for the families to bear the loss.