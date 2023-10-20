Open Menu

President Phones Families Of Soldiers Martyred In Zhob Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the family members of the soldiers martyred in different terrorist attacks in Zhob city of Balochistan recently.

The president telephonically interacted with the families of Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed, martyred in October 8, and conveyed his condolence.

The president recalled that his interaction with brave individuals like Major Syed Ali Raza Shah in the past was a matter of pride for him.

The president also telephoned the family of Havaldar Abdul Sattar who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Zhob on September 28.

The president paid tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives for the country.

President Alvi also lauded the services of the martyrs for the country and also paid tribute to their families.

He prayed for elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and for strength to bear the loss with fortitude.

