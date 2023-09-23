Open Menu

President Phones Families Of Troops Martyred In Chitral Terror Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2023 | 06:51 PM

President phones families of troops martyred in Chitral terror attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the attacks of terrorists at the check posts in Astui Pass and Jinjiret Koh situated in Lower Chitral.

The president talked to the relatives of Lans Naik Zulfiqar Ali, Lans Naik Sher Nawaz, Lans Naik Shakirullah, and Sepoy Shehzada Aurangzeb.

President Alvi paid tribute to the martyred troops who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

He prayed for the souls of the martyred to rest in peace and for grant of elevated ranks in the heavens.

