President phones family of martyred ICT Police official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday phoned the family of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police official who was martyred in an attack which had recently taken place in Sector G-8 of the Federal Capital.

He expressed condolence with the bereaved family of Constable Munawar Hussain.

The president also interacted with the grieved family of Pakistan Army Soldier Sarfaraz Ali, who embraced martyrdom in an attack on a check post in Bannu on January 13.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyred soldiers, prayed for peace of their departed souls and strength to their respective families to bear the loss.