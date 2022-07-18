UrduPoint.com

President Phones Family Of Martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 02:00 PM

President phones family of martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday telephoned the family of Lt. Col. Laiq Baig Mirza, who was martyred after being kidnapped in Ziarat, Balochistan on July 14, and extended his condolences.

The president also talked to the family of Havaldar Khan Muhammad, who was martyred in the attack in Ziarat on July 15.

He prayed for the elevated ranks of the martyrs and paid tribute to them for sacrificing their lives for the country.

Dr Alvi expressed his sympathy to the bereaved and prayed for their patience.

