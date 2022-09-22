President phones family of martyred soldier for condolence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the family of Sepoy Nazar Muhammad who was martyred in North Waziristan on September 19.

During his telephonic interaction with brother of the martyred soldier, the president conveyed condolence and sympathies with the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the martyred soul in paradise and strength to the family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

The president said that the nation saluted those who sacrificed their lives for security of the country.

"Martyrs are an asset of the nation. I pay tribute to them for their services and sacrifices for the country," he remarked.