President Phones Family Of Moazzam Gondal Killed During Long March Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday telephoned the family members of Moazzam Shahzad Gondal who was killed during an attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's container during the long march in Waziristan last week.

The president conveyed condolences to the grieved family members and prayed for his high ranks in paradise.

The president also telephonically interacted with Ibtisam Hassan, who saved the PTI chief by overpowering the armed assailant during an attack on the container.

The president appreciated his bravery and also thanked him for saving the lives.

