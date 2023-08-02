Open Menu

President Phones Father Of Sepoy Martyred In Kacchi Canal Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

President phones father of sepoy martyred in Kacchi Canal attack

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the father of Sepoy Muhammad Nasir who was martyred in an attack that took place in the Kacchi Canal area of Balochistan on July 13.

The president paid tribute to the martyred sepoy for sacrificing his life for the country's security and saluted him for his services to the country, patriotism, and commitment to duty.

The president also conveyed gratitude, on behalf of the entire nation, to the family of the martyred.

The father of the martyred soldier expressed his desire to rename a government school in Bhakkar district after his son Sepoy Muhammad Nasir Shaheed.

President Alvi prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks in paradise to the martyr and also for patience to the bereaved family.

