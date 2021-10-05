President phones martyred soldiers' families for condolence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday telephoned the grieved families of the martyred soldiers and paid tribute to their valor besides conveying his condolences.

The president made telephonic interaction with the families of soldiers who martyred on September 29 in Tank and September 25 in Quetta.

He also expressed condolences with the bereaved families of soldiers martyred in Balochistan's Harnai district as well as Captain Sikandar Sohail and Sepoy Muhammad Irfan.

He also interacted with the families of martyred soldiers Sepoy Majid Fareed, Sepoy Hasnain Rehmat, Sepoy Zakir Hussain and Sepoy Muhammad Salim.

He paid tribute to the bravery of their services and bravery and prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.