UrduPoint.com

President Phones Martyred Soldiers' Families For Condolence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:44 PM

President phones martyred soldiers' families for condolence

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday telephoned the grieved families of the martyred soldiers and paid tribute to their valor besides conveying his condolences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday telephoned the grieved families of the martyred soldiers and paid tribute to their valor besides conveying his condolences.

The president made telephonic interaction with the families of soldiers who martyred on September 29 in Tank and September 25 in Quetta.

He also expressed condolences with the bereaved families of soldiers martyred in Balochistan's Harnai district as well as Captain Sikandar Sohail and Sepoy Muhammad Irfan.

He also interacted with the families of martyred soldiers Sepoy Majid Fareed, Sepoy Hasnain Rehmat, Sepoy Zakir Hussain and Sepoy Muhammad Salim.

He paid tribute to the bravery of their services and bravery and prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Tank Harnai September Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Two killed in separate incidents

Two killed in separate incidents

2 minutes ago
 Israeli Ambassador Calls Reports of 'Presence' of ..

Israeli Ambassador Calls Reports of 'Presence' of Israeli Military in Karabakh ' ..

2 minutes ago
 PML-N wants to escape the accountability process: ..

PML-N wants to escape the accountability process: SAPM

2 minutes ago
 US National Security Advisor to Meet With China's ..

US National Security Advisor to Meet With China's Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Wee ..

15 minutes ago
 France to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citize ..

France to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citizens' Involvement - Economy Mini ..

15 minutes ago
 Chief Minister terms party workers, office bearers ..

Chief Minister terms party workers, office bearers an asset

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.