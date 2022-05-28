President phones martyred soldiers' families for condolence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday telephoned the families of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in two different terrorist attacks took place in North Waziristan and South Waziristan, to express condolence.

The president phoned the families of sepoys Rahim Gul and Zahoor who were martyred in an attack in North Waziristan on May 23.

He also interacted with the family of Havaldar Muhammad Sanor who was martyred in a bomb blast took place in South Waziristan on May 19.

He also paid rich tribute to the martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army for sacrificing their lives for their motherland.

The president condoled with the grieved families and prayed for peace of departed soul and courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.