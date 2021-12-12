President phones martyred soldiers, officers' families for condolence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday telephoned the families of the army soldiers and officers who martyred in varying incidents, and conveyed his condolences.

The president phoned the families of Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb and Major Muhammad Irfan Barcha who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash on December 6, this year.

He also interacted with the grieved families of the soldiers who martyred in North Waziristan on November 27.

Besides, he also telephoned the family members of martyred Lance Naik Arif, Naik Rehman, and Sepoy Ghafoor Jan.