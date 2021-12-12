UrduPoint.com

President Phones Martyred Soldiers, Officers' Families For Condolence

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:20 PM

President phones martyred soldiers, officers' families for condolence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday telephoned the families of the army soldiers and officers who martyred in varying incidents, and conveyed his condolences.

The president phoned the families of Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb and Major Muhammad Irfan Barcha who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash on December 6, this year.

He also interacted with the grieved families of the soldiers who martyred in North Waziristan on November 27.

Besides, he also telephoned the family members of martyred Lance Naik Arif, Naik Rehman, and Sepoy Ghafoor Jan.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Army November December Sunday Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of A ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of Al Burda Festival

41 minutes ago
 MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat mo ..

MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat money laundering and terrorism f ..

56 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021 ..

ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021-2022 in Abu Dhabi

56 minutes ago
 Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Found ..

Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation sign $10m agreement to i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.