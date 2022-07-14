UrduPoint.com

President Phones Martyred Subedar's Family For Condolence

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

President phones martyred Subedar's family for condolence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the family of Pakistan Army's Subedar Munir Hussain who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan on June 26, to convey his condolence.

The president paid tribute to martyred Subedar Munir Hussain for his services to the country and prayed for peace of the departed soul.

He also sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed for strength to them to bear the loss with fortitude.

