President Phones Ulema To Seek Their Role For Enforcement Of COVID SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 09:51 PM

President phones Ulema to seek their role for enforcement of COVID SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday telephoned 14 Ulema of different schools of thought and appealed them to play their role for enforcement of anti-COVID precautions during Holy Ramazan.

During the conversation with religious scholars, the president urged them to ensure implementation of COVID Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in their respective purview.

They should also instruct the people to cooperate with the government by wearing masks and observing other precautions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, he urged.

He said it was essential for the followers to abide by the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for protection against pandemic. Therefore, the Ulema should urge the people to show discipline in this testing time.

The religious scholars appreciated the president's role for creating harmony between different faiths and schools of thought.

During the telephonic conversation, Mufti Taqi Usmani appreciated President Alvi's role for prevention from coronavirus. He also sought president's role for speedy disposal of a bill regarding Auqaf by the committee working under the chair of Speaker National Assembly.

Pir Aminul Hasnaat thanked the president for holding consultation with Ulema on varying issues of national importance.

On his request, the president would meet Pir Naqibur Rehman.

Arif Alvi also held telephonic conversation with Raja Nasir Abbas, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari and Maulana Raghib Hussain Naeemi and called for their role for implementation of the SOPs.

