KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The President Dr. Arif Ali on Saturday visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and planted saplings of 'Mango' on its premises.

On the occasion, First Lady Samina Alvi was also accompanied by the President.