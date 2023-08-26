Open Menu

President Plants 'Mango' Saplings At Quaid's Mausoleum

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 07:21 PM

President plants 'Mango' saplings at Quaid's mausoleum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The President Dr. Arif Ali on Saturday visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and planted saplings of 'Mango' on its premises.

On the occasion, First Lady Samina Alvi was also accompanied by the President.

