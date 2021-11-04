President plants sapling during his visit to the Chief Minister House

President Dr Arif Alvi here on Thursday planted a sapling during his visit to the Chief Minister House

Upon arrival at Chief Minister House, he was welcomed by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

Provincial Ministers, advisers and special assistants to the Chief Minister were also present on the occasion.

Later, the president was briefed about development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas. On this occasion, the president lauded the performance of KP government.