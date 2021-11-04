UrduPoint.com

President Plants Sapling During His Visit To The Chief Minister House

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:13 PM

President plants sapling during his visit to the Chief Minister House

President Dr Arif Alvi here on Thursday planted a sapling during his visit to the Chief Minister House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi here on Thursday planted a sapling during his visit to the Chief Minister House.

Upon arrival at Chief Minister House, he was welcomed by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

Provincial Ministers, advisers and special assistants to the Chief Minister were also present on the occasion.

Later, the president was briefed about development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas. On this occasion, the president lauded the performance of KP government.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Two criminals nabbed with wine, weapons

Two criminals nabbed with wine, weapons

55 seconds ago
 83 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

83 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

58 seconds ago
 West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cu ..

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 Live Updates

43 minutes ago
 EMA May Approve Navavax COVID-19 Vaccine in Coming ..

EMA May Approve Navavax COVID-19 Vaccine in Coming Weeks or Months - Official

1 minute ago
 Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Resumes After 5-Days ..

Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Resumes After 5-Days Hiatus - German Operator

4 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi Likely to Ink Agreements on Consulates, ..

Biden, Xi Likely to Ink Agreements on Consulates, Easing Vise Restrictions - Pol ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.