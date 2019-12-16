UrduPoint.com
President Pledges To Root Out Terrorism, Extremism From Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:20 PM

President pledges to root out terrorism, extremism from country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday reiterated the pledge to root out terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations from the country.

"The nation cannot forget the massacre of little angels/teachers of APS (Army Public school) 5 years ago on this day.

Hard to commemorate this day without tears in one's eyes," the President said in a tweet, posted on his social media account.

"In its remembrance, we reiterate our pledge to root out terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations from our country," he said

