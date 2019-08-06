President, PM AJK discuss Kashmir issue with Speaker NA

President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan separately called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Parliament House on Tuesday and discussed recent developments in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan separately called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Parliament House on Tuesday and discussed recent developments in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Speaker reiterated Pakistani support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people.

He said that unilateral decision of Indian government has exposed it in front of the world.

He said that the oppression and tyranny would not last for long and Kashmir issue would be resolved as per UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Speaker said that Joint Session of the Parliament was summoned with the view to forge unity and common stance on Kashmir issue. He said that the government of Pakistan would continue its diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people.

The President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan said that Kashmir issue was a flashpoint and constant threat to the peace in South Asia.

He said that United Nations Security Council and Human Rights Commission should take notice of the situation. He said that Kashmiri people should be given the right of self-determination.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider thanked the Speaker for inviting him to the Joint Session of the Parliament. He appreciated the support of Government of Pakistan to Kashmiri people for their struggle against tyrant forces.

He said that agony of Kashmiris have aggravated due to the unprovoked firing on civilian population. He also condemned unilateral decision of Indian Government to change the constitutional status of Kashmir.

He stressed the need to take the issue to international forums to reveal the undemocratic and tyrant face of India.