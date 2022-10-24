President, PM and political leaders express sorrow over death of Arshad Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Senior anchorperson Sharif has died in an accident in Kenya while no more details regarding the cause of his death has officially been shared by the Kenyan police.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman) Imran Khan on Monday expressed shock and grief over tragic death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The president said that the death of Arshad Sharif a "great loss to journalism and Pakistan".

He prayed that may the soul of Arshad Sharif rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over death of Arshad Sharif.

"I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif’s tragic death," he said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif.

"May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family," he said.

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan posted a picture of Arshad Sharif along with a prayer after his tragic death.

