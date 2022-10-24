UrduPoint.com

President, PM And Political Leaders Express Sorrow Over Death Of Arshad Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 24, 2022 | 11:47 AM

President, PM and political leaders express sorrow over death of Arshad Sharif

The latest reports say that Senior anchorperson Sharif has died in an accident in Kenya while no more details regarding the cause of his death has officially been shared by the Kenyan police.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman) Imran Khan on Monday expressed shock and grief over tragic death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The president said that the death of Arshad Sharif a "great loss to journalism and Pakistan".

He prayed that may the soul of Arshad Sharif rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over death of Arshad Sharif.

"I am deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif’s tragic death," he said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif.

"May Allah SWT grant him a place in Heaven. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family," he said.

PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan posted a picture of Arshad Sharif along with a prayer after his tragic death.

Senior anchorperson Sharif died in an accident in Kenya while no more details regarding the cause of his death has officially been shared by the Kenyan police.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Died Kenya May Prayer Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

40 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherl ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.