President, PM Appreciate Security Forces For Operation In Kech
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 10:38 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to security forces for a successful intelligence-based operation against terrorists in District Kech, Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to security forces for a successful intelligence-based operation against terrorists in District Kech, Balochistan.
The president and prime minister lauded the bravery and professionalism of the security forces for killing four terrorists including a high value target in the operation.
The president said that they would never allow terrorists to disrupt progress, prosperity and law and order of Balochistan province.
The entire nation lauded the contributions of security forces for peace and stability in the province, he added.
President Zardari reiterated the commitment to continue operations till eradication of menace of terrorism, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister said that those disrupting law and order would have to pay a very heavy price.
He said that they would continue to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists as the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their security forces.
The fight against terrorists would continue till terrorism was completely rooted out from the country, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
Recent Stories
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters
Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to comba ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Pakistan
Humayun Khan to launch inmate health screening program in KPK Prisons
PM departs for Pakistan after wrapping up visit to Azerbaijan
NDMA Chairman urges international collaboration to combat climate-driven catastr ..
Youth's role vital for boosting agriculture growth; Rana Mashhood
IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff2 minutes ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari8 minutes ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters8 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to combat climate change8 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Humayun Khan to launch inmate health screening program in KPK Prisons13 minutes ago
-
PM departs for Pakistan after wrapping up visit to Azerbaijan13 minutes ago
-
NDMA Chairman urges international collaboration to combat climate-driven catastrophes13 minutes ago
-
Youth's role vital for boosting agriculture growth; Rana Mashhood13 minutes ago
-
Punjab police launches 6th internship programme in Khanewal3 hours ago