President, PM Appreciate Security Forces For Operation In Kech

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 10:38 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to security forces for a successful intelligence-based operation against terrorists in District Kech, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to security forces for a successful intelligence-based operation against terrorists in District Kech, Balochistan.

The president and prime minister lauded the bravery and professionalism of the security forces for killing four terrorists including a high value target in the operation.

The president said that they would never allow terrorists to disrupt progress, prosperity and law and order of Balochistan province.

The entire nation lauded the contributions of security forces for peace and stability in the province, he added.

President Zardari reiterated the commitment to continue operations till eradication of menace of terrorism, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that those disrupting law and order would have to pay a very heavy price.

He said that they would continue to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists as the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their security forces.

The fight against terrorists would continue till terrorism was completely rooted out from the country, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

