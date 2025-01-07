President, PM Appreciate Security Forces For Eliminating 19 Khwarij In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the security forces for eliminating 19 Khwarij during three separate operations in districts Peshawar, Mohmand and Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The president and the prime minister praised the bravery and professionalism of the security forces for sending 19 Khwarij to hell during successful intelligence-based operations.
They also paid tribute to the three brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the operations.
The president and the prime minister expressed condolences to the families of Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali, Naik Muhammad Nazir, and Naik Muhammad Usman and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience for their families.
The president reaffirmed the commitment to completely eliminate the menace of Khwarij from the country, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
He said the security forces were carrying out operations to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, adding the entire nation was united against terrorism.
The president assured that operations against Fitna al-Khwarij would continue till its complete eradication.
The prime minister reiterated the resolve to foil the nefarious attempts of the Khwarijities to disrupt the peace and security in the country.
"Along with me, the entire nation salutes the courage and valour of the security forces' personnel," PM Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
He said the jawans and personnel of the security forces, without fear for their lives, were tirelessly working to rid the homeland of the scourge of terrorism, adding for the protection of motherland, the officers and soldiers of the security forces had rendered unmatched sacrifices.
The prime minister said the entire nation, including him, stood shoulder to shoulder with their brave security forces for the complete eradication of the monstrous threat of terrorism.
