President, PM Commend Security Forces For Eliminating 47 Khwarij
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the security forces for eliminating 47 elements of Fitna al Khwarij during the last two days, after they made infiltration attempt at Pakistan-Afghanistan border area near District Zhob.
The president observed that neutralizing 47 Indian sponsored Khwarij during the last two days was the biggest success of the security forces, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
He reaffirmed the determination to completely root out the cancer of terrorism, adding that the nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their security forces in the fight against terrorism.
The prime minister said that security forces valiantly foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists to infiltrate.
“The entire nation is standing with the security forces in the fight against terrorism,” said the PM Office Media Wing, in a press release quoting the prime minister as saying.
He further reiterated the resolve of complete eradication of terrorism of all forms from the country.
