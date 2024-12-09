Open Menu

President, PM Commend Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Khawarij In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

President, PM commend security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday commended the security forces for successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister paid tribute to the officers and personnel of the security forces for killing two Khawarij and arresting another during the operation.

They expressed the resolve to continue operations until elimination of terrorism in the country.

The entire nation stands behind its security forces in this war against terrorism, they added.

