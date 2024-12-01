President, PM commend security forces for twin operations against Khawarij in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the security forces for their successful operations in Bannu and Khyber districts.

They commended their bravery for eliminating eight Khawarij terrorists and arresting eleven others injured in two separate operations.

The president and prime minister paid tributes to Shaheed Captain Muhammad Zohaibuddin and soldier Iftikhar Hussain, who were martyred during the operations, and acknowledged their sacrifices, President Secretariat Press Wing and PM Office Media Wing, in separate press releases said.

President Zardari emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyrs for the country's security would not be in vain and that the entire nation would remember the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the motherland.

He reiterated the commitment to continue operations till the eradication of terrorism and assured the nation that they would stand with their brave security forces in the fight against terrorism. The president also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' souls and patience for their families.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the Shaheed personnel of the Pakistan Army and a grant of patience for the bereaved families.

The fight against terrorism would continue till the complete eradication of this menace from the country, the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army were protecting the country from its enemies without caring for their lives, he added.

The prime minister said the entire nation, including him, was proud of the brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, adding the Pakistani nation could never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

He said the nefarious designs of terrorists and enemies of the country to spread chaos in Pakistan would never succeed.

The brave and courageous young men who sacrificed their future for this country and their families, filled with the spirit of sacrifice, were the pride of the entire Pakistani nation, he observed.

The prime minister reiterated that the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces in this fight against terrorism.