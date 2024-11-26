Open Menu

President, PM Condemn As Protestors' Vehicles Mow Down Security Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) President, Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned as the vehicles of the PTI protestors mowed down the Rangers and police personnel at Srinagar Highway.

Expressing their deep grief over the martyrdom of Rangers personnel in the incident, they prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in the hereafter and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to identify the perpetrators and take them to task and extend the best possible medical treatment to the injured security personnel.

"Attacking the police and Rangers in the name of so-called peaceful protests is condemnable. The insurgent group is deliberately targeting the law enforcement agencies who are deployed to maintain peace in the city.

They have destroyed the lives of the families of the martyred security personnel," the prime minister said.

He said that the insurgent group was accountable to the innocent children and families of the security personnel martyred on the day as well as on Monday.

"The anarchist group does not want revolution, but bloodshed. This is not a peaceful protest, it is extremism. Pakistan cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed. Bloodshed for nefarious political purposes is unacceptable and highly condemnable," he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the entire nation paid tribute to the martyred Rangers and police personnel.

