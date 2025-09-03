President, PM Condemn Deadly Blast At Quetta Political Rally
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD/BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The President and the Prime Minister on Wednesday issued strong condemnations following a devastating explosion near the Shahwani Stadium in Quetta, which targeted a political gathering of the Balochistan National Party.
President Asif Ali Zardari vehemently condemned the blast, said a statement from the Presidency, adding he directed the relevant institutions to launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice.
The President expressed his profound grief and solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, offering his heartfelt condolences. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and issued directives to concerned officials to provide them with the best possible medical treatment.
In a separate statement issued from the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently on an official visit to Beijing, also condemned the attack in the strongest terms.
The PM expressed his deep sorrow and anguish over the loss of precious lives.
The Prime Minister characterized the assault on the political rally as "damning evidence of the nefarious conspiracy by terrorists to spread chaos in Balochistan." He asserted that "terrorists are the enemies of peace and development in Balochistan."
PM Sharif declared, "We will continue the war against terrorism until the complete eradication of this menace." He further stated that attacks on innocent and unarmed citizens are "cowardly and condemnable."
The prime minister also instructed authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the wounded and to ensure the swift identification and prosecution of those involved in the bombing.
