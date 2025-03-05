Open Menu

President, PM Condemn Fitna Al-Khwarij Attack On Bannu Cantt; Pay Tribute To Martyred Jawans

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned Fitna al-Khwarij’s attack on Bannu Cantonment and paid tribute to five martyred security forces Jawans who laid down their lives while fighting bravely.

The president said that brave Jawans of Pakistan Army faced terrorists and during the ensuing action, eliminated 16 Khawarji including four suicide attackers.

In their separate statements, the president and prime minister lauded the security forces for their swift response and efforts in eliminating the terrorists.

The president condemned the assault as a heinous act, especially during the sacred month of Ramzan.

He expressed his grief over the loss of five jawans and other innocent citizens as a result of the attack, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president reaffirmed continuation of operations against Fitna al-Khwarij, stressing the determination to rid the country of such elements.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying for their elevated status in the hereafter and patience for their loved ones.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his appreciation for the security forces' role in thwarting the attack on Bannu Cantonment, effectively neutralizing 16 operatives of Fitna al-Khwarij.

The prime minister extended his deep condolences over the martyrdom of innocent civilians in the attack, offering prayers for the elevation of their ranks and patience for their families.

He said the brave security forces personnel had laid down their lives while facing terrorists and thwarting their nefarious designs, thus saving the country from a huge loss.

The armed forces of Pakistan were standing like a bulwark against terrorism and the entire nation saluted them, he said and reiterated the resolve of complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

The president and the prime minister also prayed for the immediate recovery of the injured.

In his remarks, in an earlier press release shared with media, the prime minister condemned the terrorists for targeting innocent civilians during the holy month of Ramadan, calling them cowards.

The prime minister reiterated the unwavering resolve of Pakistan to stand united against these inimical elements and safeguard the peace and security of the nation.

