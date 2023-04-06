Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

President, PM Condemn Israeli Attack On Worshippers Inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 06, 2023 | 01:49 PM

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

Both Pakistan and India said regrettably, Israel has no regard for any norms of humanity including the sanctity of religious places.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi has strongly condemned an attack on Palestinian worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces, terming it ‘the height of barbarity’.

In a tweet, he said regrettably, Israel has no regard for any norms of humanity including the sanctity of religious places.

The President said the international community must condemn this brutal and inhumane act against peaceful worshippers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the Israeli police attack on Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a tweet, he said the brutal attack is violative of sanctity of holy month of Ramazan.

The Prime Minister said the impunity granted to Israel has emboldened it to violate basic human rights with abandon.

Related Topics

Attack Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Israel Mosque Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

5 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.