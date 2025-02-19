President, PM condemn killing of bus passengers in Barkhan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of seven bus passengers in the Barkhan city of Balochistan.

In their separately issued statements, the president and the prime minister prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

"The killing of innocent people is a coward and heinous act. The terrorists are the enemies of peace and humanity. They want to mar the peace in Balochistan," the president said and assured that the perpetrators would be taken to the task.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to bring the perpetrators to justice and said that the killers of innocent citizens would have to pay a heavy price for their act.

"The sacrifices of innocent citizens will not go in vain. The government and security forces are actively working to eliminate terrorism from the country completely," the prime minister remarked.