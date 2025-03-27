Open Menu

President, PM Condemn Killing Of Five Passengers In Kalmat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM

President, PM condemn killing of five passengers in Kalmat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of five passengers in a firing incident in the Kalmat area of Gwadar.

The president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, prayed for peace for the departed souls, early recovery of the injured, and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

"The terrorists are the enemies of the country's development and prosperity of Balochistan. They cannot see progress in Balochistan," the president said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured people and investigate the incident to identify and punish the perpetrators.

Calling the miscreants the enemies of peace and development, he said that their cowardly actions of killing innocent people reflected their brutality.

"We will never allow the anti-state designs of miscreants to succeed," he resolved.

Prime Minister Shehbaz praised the security forces and law enforcement agencies for thwarting the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements. The entire nation, including myself, is proud of them, he remarked.

