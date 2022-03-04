President, PM condemn Peshawar mosque blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday strongly condemned the explosion at a mosque in Peshawar's Qissa Khawani Bazaar, killing several people.

In their separate messages, the president and the prime minister expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life. They also extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

The prime minister ordered an inquiry into the incident.