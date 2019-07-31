President, PM condemn Quetta blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Airf Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have strongly condemned the blast in Quetta on Tuesday and expressed their grief over the loss of lives.

The President and Prime Minister prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

They also prayed for grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with patience.