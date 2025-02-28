President, PM Condemn Suicide Blast In Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak.
The president and the prime minister, in their separate statements, prayed for swift recovery of those injured in the blast including Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani.
President Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast, terming the act of targeting innocents in the mosque, as a heinous crime.
"Terrorists are the enemies of the country, nation and humanity, the president added.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical care to the injured.
Such cowardly and reprehensible acts of terrorism cannot weaken our resolve against terrorism, the prime minister said, expressing the determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.
He also summoned a report regarding the blast.
Recent Stories
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students
UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future
ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUIS leader Maulana Hamidul Haq targeted in suicide attack, five worshipers killed: IG KP6 minutes ago
-
Government Polytechnic Institute for Women holds grand ceremony6 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn suicide blast in Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak6 minutes ago
-
Woman, two minor daughters murdered7 minutes ago
-
‘School engagement session’ about vaccination' course17 minutes ago
-
Arsalan reviews municipal facilities being provided during ramazan17 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns Jamia Haqqania Blast17 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses enhanced Pakistan-Ireland cooperation in key sectors26 minutes ago
-
CM Murad congratulates graduates of 2nd Senior Management Course27 minutes ago
-
Emergency imposed in hospitals after blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque: Commissioner27 minutes ago
-
HEC Women's handball intervarsity championship concluded36 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns Dr. Aafia case till Thursday36 minutes ago