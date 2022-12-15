UrduPoint.com

President, PM Condemn Suicide Blast In North Waziristan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 15, 2022 | 11:31 AM

President Alvi says the entire nation stands united in fight against terrorism.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi has vowed to continue efforts till the remnants of terrorism are extirpated.

Denouncing the suicide blast in Miranshah area of North Waziristan, the President said the entire nation stands united in fight against terrorism.

He condoled with the bereaved families of those martyred in the incident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has hailed the services of people and security forces for the elimination of terrorism in the country.

In a statement, strongly denouncing the suicide blast in Miranshah area of North Waziristan on Thursday, the Prime Minister said terrorists are playing in the hands of our enemies who want to destabilize Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed commitment to punish these criminals for rendering the blood of Pakistani people.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of one security personnel and a civilian and also condoled with the bereaved families.

He paid tributes to the martyrs for laying down their lives for the country.

