President, PM condemn terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) President, Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment during Iftar, expressing deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives as a result of the attack.

In their separate statement, the president and prime minister lauded the security forces for their swift response and efforts in eliminating the terrorists.

The president condemned the assault as a heinous act, especially during the sacred month of Ramadan. He said such attacks would be rejected by the entire nation. The President reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the operations against the Fitna al-Khawarij (terrorists), stressing the determination to rid the country of such inimical elements.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying for their elevated status in the hereafter and patience for their loved ones.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his appreciation for the security forces' role in thwarting the attack on Bannu Cantonment, effectively neutralizing the terrorists and sending them to their final end.

The prime minister extended his deep condolences over the martyrdom of innocent civilians in the attack, offering prayers for the elevation of their ranks and patience for their families.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for the immediate recovery of the injured, directing that they receive the best possible medical care. He praised the officers and personnel of the security forces for their successful operation against the Fitna al-Khawarij, a group that continues to target Pakistan and its innocent citizens.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister condemned the terrorists for targeting innocent civilians during the holy month of Ramadan, calling them cowardly and unworthy of mercy.

He also assured that the nation, alongside its security forces, would continue to fight until the complete eradication of the Fitna al-Khawarij.

The prime minister’s reiterated the unwavering resolve of Pakistan to stand united against these inimical elements and safeguard the peace and security of the nation.