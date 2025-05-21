President, PM condemn terrorist attack on school bus in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which claimed the lives of five individuals, including three innocent children.

In a separate statement issued by the Presidency, the president extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and patience in their time of grief.

The president called the attack on school-going children an inhumane and despicable crime. The president held India responsible for backing terrorist groups involved in such atrocities. He reiterated that the state of Pakistan would fully expose India’s role in sponsoring terrorism at international forums.

“Terrorists targeting education and innocent lives are enemies of humanity,” the president said. He added that these acts are aimed at derailing development in Balochistan, but the nation remains resolute. “Those who wish to disrupt the peace and progress of Balochistan will not succeed,” he affirmed.

President Zardari also emphasized the state’s unwavering commitment to completely eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorist networks and ensuring justice for the victims.

Following the President’s remarks, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also issued a strong condemnation of the incident, describing it as a savage and calculated attack on the future of Pakistan.

Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the children and their teachers, the prime minister conveyed solidarity with the grieving families and directed authorities to apprehend the perpetrators without delay. He instructed for immediate and high-priority medical treatment for those injured in the attack.

The prime minister declared that targeting school children was a vile attack on the nation's values and its future, revealing the terrorists’ hostility toward education in Balochistan. “By striking a school bus, these enemies have crossed all limits of brutality,” he said.

He affirmed that Pakistan would relentlessly pursue and punish those responsible. “We will not rest until these Indian-backed terrorists are brought to justice. No effort will be spared in thwarting their evil designs,” the Prime Minister added.

He stated that the people of Pakistan, along with the security forces, remain committed to eradicating terrorism and protecting the peace and progress of the country.