President, PM condole as LPG bowser explosion kills five in Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday condoled over the death of five people as an LPG bowser exploded in Multan which also left several others injured.

In their separately issued statements, the president and the prime minister conveyed their condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

They prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls, strength for the grieved families to bear the loss, and for the recovery of those injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to identify the reasons behind the explosion and take measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.