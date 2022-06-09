UrduPoint.com

President, PM Condole Death Of MNA Aamir Liaquat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

In their separate messages, the president and the prime minister prayed for the soul of Aamir Liaquat to rest in peace.

They also prayed for the grant of patience to his family to bear the loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

