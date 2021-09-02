UrduPoint.com

President, PM Condole Death Of The Kashmiri Freedom Fighter Syed Ali Gilani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:20 AM

President, PM condole death of the Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani passed away Wednesday night at his home in Srinagar, capital of Indian Occupied Kashmir at the age of 92.

Syed Ali Gilani was born on September 29, 1929 to Syed Peer Shah Gilani of Zoori Munz village in Tehsil Bandipora which then formed a part of Baramulla district.

Gilani received his preliminary education at Sopore, and finished his studies at the Oriental College, Lahore (Pakistan).

Gilani spent his boyhood in the headquarters of Plebiscite Front at Mujahid Manzil.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement said, he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Gilani who struggled all his life for his people and their right to self determination.

"He suffered incarceration and torture by the occupying Indian state but remained resolute." "We in Pakistan salute his courageous struggle and remember his words, "Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan hamara hai.

" The PM said the Pakistan flag will fly at half mast and the country will observe a day of official mourning.

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani.

In a condolence statement, he said Kashmir was deprived of a great leader who remained steadfast against the Indian imperialism all his life.

Ali Gilani was a brave, courageous and sincere leader, he said and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "Pakistan mourns the loss of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, torch bearer of the Kashmir freedom movement. Shah sb fought for the rights of Kashmiris till the very end, under house arrest of Indian occupation. May he rest in peace and may his dream of freedom come true."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Education Syed Ali Shah Geelani Resolute Sopore Srinagar May September Family All Sad Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

3 hours ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

3 hours ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

3 hours ago
 DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading ..

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

4 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.