President, PM condole death of the Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Gilani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani passed away Wednesday night at his home in Srinagar, capital of Indian Occupied Kashmir at the age of 92.

Syed Ali Gilani was born on September 29, 1929 to Syed Peer Shah Gilani of Zoori Munz village in Tehsil Bandipora which then formed a part of Baramulla district.

Gilani received his preliminary education at Sopore, and finished his studies at the Oriental College, Lahore (Pakistan).

Gilani spent his boyhood in the headquarters of Plebiscite Front at Mujahid Manzil.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement said, he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Gilani who struggled all his life for his people and their right to self determination.

"He suffered incarceration and torture by the occupying Indian state but remained resolute." "We in Pakistan salute his courageous struggle and remember his words, "Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan hamara hai.

" The PM said the Pakistan flag will fly at half mast and the country will observe a day of official mourning.

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani.

In a condolence statement, he said Kashmir was deprived of a great leader who remained steadfast against the Indian imperialism all his life.

Ali Gilani was a brave, courageous and sincere leader, he said and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, "Pakistan mourns the loss of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, torch bearer of the Kashmir freedom movement. Shah sb fought for the rights of Kashmiris till the very end, under house arrest of Indian occupation. May he rest in peace and may his dream of freedom come true."