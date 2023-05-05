UrduPoint.com

President, PM Condole Demise Of ARY's Salman Iqbal's Daughter

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

President, PM condole demise of ARY's Salman Iqbal's daughter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of ARY CEO Salman Iqbal's daughter.

"There are no words to express the grief I felt when I learned about Salman Iqbal's daughter, Samaya Salman's sudden passing away at a young age," the prime minister wrote on Twitter who is in London on an official visit.

Both the president and prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to Salman Iqbal and his family to bear the loss.

"To Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return," the prime minister added.

On his Twitter handle, President Alvi said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of ARY's Salman Iqbal's daughter. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

