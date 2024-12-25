Open Menu

President, PM Condole Loss Of Lives In Azeri Airline Crash Near Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 08:46 PM

President, PM condole loss of lives in Azeri airline crash near Kazakhstan

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow on loss of precious human lives during the tragic crash of an Azerbaijani airline near Aktau, Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow on loss of precious human lives during the tragic crash of an Azerbaijani airline near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

In separate statements, the president and prime minister extended their heartfelt condolences to President Ilham Aliyev, the government, and the people of Azerbaijan, sharing their grief.

The President also conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families, emphasizing that Pakistan stands with them during this difficult time.

“My heartfelt condolences to my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan over the loss of precious lives in this incident.

Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and we wish a swift recovery to the injured. Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in this hour of grief,” the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also expressed his condolences in a post written on his official X handle. “I am profoundly saddened to learn of the tragic crash involving an Azerbaijani airliner near Aktau, Kazakhstan. My sincerest condolences to my Brother Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and to the people of brotherly Azerbaijan for the loss of invaluable lives in this incident. Our thoughts are with the families of the departed. We wish a speedy recovery to those who are injured,” he said.

