UrduPoint.com

President, PM Condole Over Demise Of Editor Tahir Najmi

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed condolence over the death of Editor of Daily Express Tahir Najmi.

They lauded the services of Tahir Najmi for the field of journalism and sympathised with the grieved family.

Recalling him as a seasoned and competent journalist, the prime minister paid tribute to the services of the late editor.

He said Tahir Najmi was known among the highly professional editors of the country.

They prayed to Allah Almighty for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

