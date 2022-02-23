President, PM condole over demise of ex-minister Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed their grief over the demise of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik.

Rehman Malik, who was also a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, passed away earlier in the day, due to the coronavirus-related complications.

Both the president and prime minister prayed for peace of the departed soul.

They also sympathized with the grieved family and prayed for strength to them to bear this loss.