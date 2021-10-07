UrduPoint.com

President, PM Condole Over Losses In Balochistan Earthquake; Direct Coordinated Relief Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:24 PM

President, PM condole over losses in Balochistan earthquake; direct coordinated relief efforts

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday condoled over the loss of life and properties due to the earthquake which rocked Harnai area of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday condoled over the loss of life and properties due to the earthquake which rocked Harnai area of Balochistan.

After receiving the initial report on quake-cause losses, the prime minister directed all relevant departments to assist the Balochistan government in its relief efforts.

"I have ordered immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the Harnai, Balochistan, earthquake victims & for an immediate assessment of the damage for timely relief & compensation," the prime minister said on Twitter.

"I am sure that Provincial & National Disaster Management Authorities will provide quick relief," the president said on Twitter.

The prime minister also called for providing best medical treatment to those injured and assured the Federal government's all out cooperation in this hour of need.

Both the president and the prime minister conveyed their condolences over the deaths and prayed for peace of the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Injured Imran Khan Earthquake Balochistan Prime Minister Twitter Harnai All Government Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Motegi, Blinken Discuss Regional Issues, Climate O ..

Motegi, Blinken Discuss Regional Issues, Climate Over Phone - Tokyo

2 minutes ago
 European stocks rally as US set to avoid debt defa ..

European stocks rally as US set to avoid debt default

2 minutes ago
 Sydney readies for 'freedom day' after long virus ..

Sydney readies for 'freedom day' after long virus lockdown

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

18 minutes ago
 Man allegedly kills daughter to marry woman in nei ..

Man allegedly kills daughter to marry woman in neighborhood

19 minutes ago
 Mirziyoyev, Putin Discussed Situation in Afghanist ..

Mirziyoyev, Putin Discussed Situation in Afghanistan - Uzbek Presidential Office

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.