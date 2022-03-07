President, PM condole sad demise of Rafiq Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed their deep grief over the sad demise of former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.

The president and the prime minister, in their separate messages, conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.