UrduPoint.com

President, PM Condole Sad Demise Of Rafiq Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:56 PM

President, PM condole sad demise of Rafiq Tarar

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed their deep grief over the sad demise of former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed their deep grief over the sad demise of former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.

The president and the prime minister, in their separate messages, conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Family Sad Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

WOWPK gives annual awards in 12 categories

WOWPK gives annual awards in 12 categories

14 seconds ago
 KMC displayed code of conduct for protection of wo ..

KMC displayed code of conduct for protection of women at KMC offices

18 seconds ago
 Prime Minister speaks with EU Council head; stress ..

Prime Minister speaks with EU Council head; stresses need for ceasefire in Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago
 'Kamyab Jawan Wrestling, Weightlifting Trials' beg ..

'Kamyab Jawan Wrestling, Weightlifting Trials' begins in University of Peshawar ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt performance appreciated on achieving target o ..

Govt performance appreciated on achieving target of COVID-19 vaccine

2 minutes ago
 OSU thanks SAROSHIANS for gracing ''ANNUAL REUNION ..

OSU thanks SAROSHIANS for gracing ''ANNUAL REUNION-2022'' Congregation Their La ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>