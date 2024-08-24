ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior journalist Amir Ilyas Rana.

In their separate messages, the president and the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with patience.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the greatest grief in the world was the loss of a blessing like a mother.

President Zardari said his sympathies were with the bereaved family during this difficult time.

He prayed for the departed soul to be granted a high rank in Jannah.