President, PM Congratulate Nation On Pakistan Cricket Team’s Victory Over South Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the victory of the Pakistan cricket team over South Africa in the tri-nation One Day International (ODI) series.

In their separate statements, the president and the prime minister appreciated the excellent performance of the Pakistan cricket team.

They said all the team players especially Muhammad Rizwan and Salman Agha delivered excellent performances in the game.

President Asif Ali Zardari hoped that the cricket team would continue its winning streak in the series.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz in his post on social media platform X, paid tribute to the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, and the team management.

“An important boost ahead of the Champion Trophy. Well done Pakistan Kudos to team management and Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi. Let us hope this winning streak continues with more impressive performances,” the prime minister said.

