President, PM congratulate Pak cricket team on ODI series win against Aussies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated Pakistan Cricket Team on winning the one-day international (ODI) series against Aussies eleven at their home ground in Australia.

The president lauded the national team for achieving the remarkable triumph in Australia after a gap of 22 years span, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He further observed that Pakistan team performed well for which the entire team deserved accolades.

The president expressed the optimism that the national cricket team would continue its winning streak in future.

The prime minister termed it as the happiest occasion for the nation because the national team achieved victory in ODI series in Australia after a gap of 22 years, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The bowlers and batters displayed an excellent performance against Australia, he said, adding the members of the team and management worked hard for which they deserved such victory.

The national team overwhelmed the last two games with ball and bat, completely outclassing the strong Aussies team.

Pakistan cricket team defeated Australian team by 2-1 in ODI series and registered a historic and rare win since 2002.