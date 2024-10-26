President, PM Congratulate Pakistan Cricket Team On Test Series Win
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) President Aisf Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday felicitated Pakistan cricket Team on sweeping the home test series against England by 2-1.
The president said the national team displayed marvelous game in the test series and expressed the hope that such a manifestation of excellent performance would continue in future.
He also congratulated the nation on the historic win, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister, on his X handle, conveyed his heartiest congratulations to the incredible cricketers of the national team on the historic home Test series victory against England.
“Their passion and teamwork have made the nation proud. Remarkable turnaround!” he further posted while also acknowledging the performance of guest team.
The prime minister said the triumph of the team had made the entire nation proud and such like victories would continue in the future.
