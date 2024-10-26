Open Menu

President, PM Congratulate Pakistan Cricket Team On Test Series Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM

President, PM congratulate Pakistan Cricket Team on test series win

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) President Aisf Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday felicitated Pakistan cricket Team on sweeping the home test series against England by 2-1.

The president said the national team displayed marvelous game in the test series and expressed the hope that such a manifestation of excellent performance would continue in future.

He also congratulated the nation on the historic win, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister, on his X handle, conveyed his heartiest congratulations to the incredible cricketers of the national team on the historic home Test series victory against England.

“Their passion and teamwork have made the nation proud. Remarkable turnaround!” he further posted while also acknowledging the performance of guest team.

The prime minister said the triumph of the team had made the entire nation proud and such like victories would continue in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

5 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

13 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

13 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

14 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

13 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

14 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

14 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan